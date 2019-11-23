The main road connecting the region between Lodwar and Kapenguria highway cut off

The main road connecting the region between Lodwar and Kapenguria highway cut off
The death toll in Pokot South landslide has risen to 24 after more bodies were recovered.

According to West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello they can no longer continue with rescue operation because most bridges have been swept and it is still raining heavily.

He said many people could be trapped in the affected villages in Pokot South and Pokot Central.


"Seven people of the same family were buried alive in Nyarkulian area, Pokot South and 24 were buried alive in Muino area, Pokot Central sub county," said Okello.

He said their efforts to reach the affected villages have been affected by heavy rainfalls which has seen most bridges swept away.

"We are trying to reach where the bridge had been swept by floods, it is still raining," he said adding that the problem is of a huge magnitude and they have sought more help from the headquarters.

The main road connecting the region between Lodwar and Kapenguria highway cut off

Speaking to the Standard earlier on phone, Sondany Location chief Joel Bulal said 12 people were buried alive in Nyarkulian area while four others in Parua area due to landslide triggered by heavy rains.

He said rescue operation is ongoing to retrieve people and animals.

According to the local administrators, more people and animals could be trapped inside their homes after being buried by the landslide.

floods