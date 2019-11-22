The Army distanced itself from the remarks even as the episode has reignited the debate on a proposed "Code of Conduct" for veterans that the Army Headquarters is working on.
During a high-decibel debate on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus on TV 9 Bharatvarsh, Major General S P Sinha (retd) screamed, "Maut ke badle maut (death for death), balatkar ke badle balatkar (rape for rape)".
It drew an instant rebuke from fellow panellists as well as the woman anchor. The retired major general was asked to apologise but he stood by his remarks.
To make matters worse, he did an instant poll on the channel and some from the audience, which included women, can be heard supporting him.
The retired officer has since not spoken of the episode. Attempts to reach him on the phone remained futile as it was switched off.
Veterans slam retired officer
Former Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), was among those who took to Twitter to criticise Sinha for the "insensitive and unfortunate" comments.
The officer said he was sure Sinha has not been anywhere near the frontline or involved in counter-terrorism operations ever, adding that the retired officer was known to make obnoxious statements for momentary fame.
The former chief of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), which looks after operations at the LoC and in the Valley, called Sinha a "loose missile".
Many others from the veterans' community joined in and asked the retired officer to apologise.
Army distances itself from remarks
The Army too distanced itself from the remarks.
"He is a retired officer and does not come under the purview of the Code of Conduct for serving personnel or the Army Act," a senior officer in the Army Headquarters told ThePrint.
Army sources said that such remarks by an officer "who has never commanded soldiers in anti-terror operations or taken part in any such operations in the Valley" sullies the image of the force.
The senior officer quoted above said that such language and remarks is what made the Army work on a "Code of Conduct" for the veterans.
Many in the forces as well as in the public have felt that some of the veterans are indeed sullying the image of the armed forces, which is known for its apolitical nature and discipline, with their shouting, yelling and warmongering in debates on news channels, and with trolling, use of uncouth and communal remarks on social media.
Another officer commented that veterans should be careful about what they say in public as they still carry the rank.
"The Tri-Service allows one to carry their ranks even after retirement," the officer said. "While in Service, they are governed by the Army Act and the Code of Conduct, it is expected that their conduct will not not unbecoming after retirement.
Comment:
"They have to be careful of what they speak because inimical elements can easily use what they speak to paint the forces in a particular way."