"The aim is to bolster anti-China, extremist and violent radicals who attempt to disrupt Hong Kong, damage Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, so that they can contain China by making a fuss out of the Hong Kong issue, which is exactly the malicious intention of certain people."

passed through the Senate on Tuesday after a unanimous voice vote, following a similar unchallenged approval of a companion bill in the House in October.however the full support of both houses makes a veto unlikely.While the law has been hailed by Hong Kong's protest movement, with activists flying to Washington in September to lobby Congress to vote in its favor,In a statement on Tuesday the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its staunch opposition to the bill,The ministry said the bill seeks to misrepresent violent actions as a pursuit of human rights and democracy, and is driven by a "hidden political agenda."Sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators including Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey), the bill, if passed, would require the Secretary of State to issuein a number of areas, though exactly how Washington will quantify such a thing remains a mystery. President Trump would also be asked to submit a report to Congress under the lawThe individuals would then be considered for sanctions.A major backer of the bill, Senator Menendez celebrated its approval in a somewhat messianic tweet, calling it aOn the heels of the vote on the human rights law, theHong Kong has been gripped by chaotic protests since March, initially over a now-withdrawn extradition bill which critics said would give too much power to the mainland. The demonstrations have been marked by escalating violence, culminating this weekend in a massive police standoff at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where hundreds of protesters were arrested after barricading themselves inside.