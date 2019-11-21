© Courtesy of Kenny Fong/Social Media via REUTERS



Powerful winds sweeping through southeastern Australia have coated a town in dust, giving the sky a dark orange hue. Residents said that dust storms are becoming more regular, making the area uninhabitable.Videos and photographs show the darkened skies above Mildura, Victoria - the result of strong winds that reached 40kph (24mph) on Thursday. Temperatures were also recorded at a scorching 40°C (104°F).Australian media described the 'apocalyptic-like scenes' in the town.The sky is now deep orange. And the wind is harsh," a local told AAP. "It is just atrocious. This dust, we have had it so often and it is becoming a norm for us."