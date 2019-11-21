Earth Changes
'Apocalyptic-like scenes' as huge dust storm turns Australian town orange
RT
Thu, 21 Nov 2019 07:35 UTC
Videos and photographs show the darkened skies above Mildura, Victoria - the result of strong winds that reached 40kph (24mph) on Thursday. Temperatures were also recorded at a scorching 40°C (104°F).
Australian media described the 'apocalyptic-like scenes' in the town.
The sky is now deep orange. And the wind is harsh," a local told AAP. "It is just atrocious. This dust, we have had it so often and it is becoming a norm for us."
Residents said they were accustomed to one or two such storms a year, but that they were now experiencing them several times a week.
Recent Comments
Indeed, there is little work in the labor market right now. And the pay isn't always good. Here or to reconcile or to look for new work.
The Venezuelan government is continuing to expand and train/equip it's national militia. If Bolivia had a similar militia in place, as the country...
Excellent work by Arms Watch. 👍
The saudis like the zionists tend to refute any losses even when outright proof is available. [Link]
kosovo is simply a manufactured "state" complete with it's US military facility.