Among the reasons for suicide (multiple possible), particularly high were family disagreements at 12.3% and being reprimanded by their parents at 9.0%, while bullying remained at a lower ratio of 2.7%.
However, the reason for nearly 60% of child suicides was unknown, so it is not clear what is driving young people to take their own lives.
Reason for Suicide (Multiple responses possible)Source: Compiled by Nippon.com based on 2018 MEXT Survey on problematic behavior and non-attendance of school children.
TotalPercentage
Family disagreements 41 12.3% Reprimanded by parents 30 9.0% Academic underachievement 17 5.1% Worries over future prospects 28 8.4% Issues with teachers 5 1.5% Issues with friends (excluding bullying) 16 4.8% Bullying 9 2.7% Despair caused by illness 9 2.7% Despair 21 6.3% Issues with the opposite sex 22 6.6% Mental disorders 24 7.2% Unknown 194 58.4% Other 18 5.4%
(Translated from Japanese)