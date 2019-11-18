© Nick Rober

On Saturday evening, KXAN viewer Nick Rober captured this image. If you look closely, there is a very faint ring around the moon.The ring is referred to as a '22-degree halo' and appears as a light circle around the sun or moon. Why the name? The circle has a radius of ~22°.In-Depth: Refraction of light is defined as the bending or splitting of light through a medium. In this case, the light is being bent by the ice crystals in the air that make up the cloud.There is no major function of a 22° ring other than that it indicates high cirrus clouds within the sky. It's simply just a cool atmospheric phenomenon!What's interesting about halos is each one is unique to the person observing it. Similar to rainbows, a person looking at a group of ice crystals (that form the halo) are different ice crystals than what someone else would see standing in a different position.