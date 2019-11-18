© Wikipedia



Predict that Assange will be indicted and that the indictment will survive a legal challenge.

Disagree on the question of whether Assange is a journalist. But they agree that even if he is deemed a journalist, that may not save him.

Describe the prosecution's greatest weaknesses, starting with getting Assange onto U.S. soil for a trial.

Discuss what may be an overwhelming handicap for the defense if there is a trial: Assange's personality. His statements that he intends to harm the United States won't help him with the judge. And a jury probably won't like him, the panelists predict.





Has Assange violated the Espionage Act?

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney:

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University:

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official:

Does it matter that WikiLeaks didn't steal anything?

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University:

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney:

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official:

Is Assange a journalist?

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

Is he protected by First Amendment?

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

What hurdle does a prosecution face?

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

What is the defense weakness?

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

How should the U.S. change the Espionage Act?

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Carefully define espionage differently than a separate offense for the improper disclosure of national defense information (NDI) and separately from the improper handing or disclosure of classified information that may or may not be NDI.

Make clear that the statute only applies to NDI that is shown to be "closely held." There are occasions when information is so available and pervasive that it can no longer be said to be "closely held."

Define the criminal intent needed for a conviction of each offense in terms that are clear (i.e., with a specific intent to injure the national defense of the U.S. without regard to whether it helps a foreign country) so people can conform their conduct and judges and juries can apply the law consistently.

Make clear how the law covers tangible (documents or data) as well as non-tangible information (oral conversations) in a manner that protects First Amendment activity and whether and how, in the context of "leak," it should ever be applied to those who are not government officials, such as the media.

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

Clarifying the circumstances in which the Espionage Act does apply to third-parties, and not just the original spy/thief/leaker, including whether the same mens rea [criminal intent] applies in those cases.

Including specific exemptions from the Espionage Act for disclosures that are covered by federal whistleblower laws.

Considering the addition of a defense to the Espionage Act for cases in which the relevant material was improperly classified.

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

Are Internet releases different from journalism?

Is proof of specific intent to harm a reasonable requirement?

Is stolen information equivalent to stolen property?

How do we protect legitimate press activity or whistleblowers?

Will he be indicted or convicted?

Paul Rosenzweig, Heritage Foundation, former Homeland Security official

Indictment: 80 percent likely (it's a political necessity).

Surviving a motion to dismiss: 80 percent (if it is a carefully drawn indictment).

Assange being extradited to the U.S. for trial: 10-20 percent (precisely because it's a political necessity in the U.S.!).

Assange being convicted if he is tried: 60-70 percent (I don't think a jury will be very sympathetic).

Bonus prediction: Some of Assange's supporting hacktivists are identified, arrested, extradited, tried and ultimately convicted: 70-80 percent.

Abbe D. Lowell, defense attorney

Stephen I. Vladeck, law professor, American University

