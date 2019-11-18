Earth Changes
Record warm and record snow in the same day for Anchorage, Alaska
Sun, 17 Nov 2019 14:56 UTC
The normal high temperature for Nov. 16 is 27°F degrees so Saturday's high of 45°F was 18 degrees above normal. Once again, the observed overnight low temperature (31°F) was above the normal high for the day. Overnight lows have been equal to or warmer than normal highs for each day this month.
While Anchorage is still behind for seasonal snow totals, Saturday's storm made a big dent in the deficit. Friday, Nov. 15, Anchorage was 13.7 inches below the normal for seasonal snow totals. After the Saturday storm, Anchorage is 5.8 inches below normal.
Some other snow totals from around Southcentral: (Source: National Weather Service)
—Eagle River/Upper Hiland Rd.: 12.2 inches
—Upper Dearmoun: 10 inches
—Meadow Lakes: 10 inches
—West Palmer: 9.9. inches
—Big Lake: 9 inches
—East Eagle River: 9 inches
—Mountain View: 7.8 inches
—Government Hill: 7 inches
—New Seward and Tudor: 7 inches
—Downtown: 7 inches
—Southeast Wasilla: 6 inches
—University Area: 5 inches
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.
Sure why not. Makes sence. Our civilisation does that best. Walk with head up our arses. What a place!
What a crock of sh**t, link to below to the full interview, the relevant part starts around 18 min mark [Link] He states he was at home with the...
He's just another entitled piece of scum produced by the "Royal Family".
Let's see if I have this straight: If I imitate the dress/appearance of a black person, it's 'cultural appropriation.' But if I 'identify' with...
The obvious answer is D&C: i.e., divide and conquer.. . OR 'dilation and curettage' - they're really no different from the perspective of the...