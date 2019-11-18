© KTUU

On Saturday, Anchorage saw a record high daily temperature of 45° Fahrenheit and a record high snowfall amount of 8.4 inches.The normal high temperature for Nov. 16 is 27°F degrees so Saturday's high of 45°F was 18 degrees above normal. Once again, the observed overnight low temperature (31°F) was above the normal high for the day. Overnight lows have been equal to or warmer than normal highs for each day this month.While Anchorage is still behind for seasonal snow totals, Saturday's storm made a big dent in the deficit. Friday, Nov. 15, Anchorage was 13.7 inches below the normal for seasonal snow totals. After the Saturday storm, Anchorage is 5.8 inches below normal.Some other snow totals from around Southcentral: (Source: National Weather Service)—Eagle River/Upper Hiland Rd.:—Upper Dearmoun: 10 inches—Meadow Lakes: 10 inches—West Palmer: 9.9. inches—Big Lake: 9 inches—East Eagle River: 9 inches—Mountain View: 7.8 inches—Government Hill: 7 inches—New Seward and Tudor: 7 inches—Downtown: 7 inches—Southeast Wasilla: 6 inches—University Area: 5 inches