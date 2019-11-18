bridge collapse france
The bridge leading to the town of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn in the south west France département of Haut-Garonne collapsed at about 8am on Monday, sending a car plunging into the river below.

According to local newspaper La Dêpeche, the car contained a 15-year-old boy and his parents and the boy died at the scene.

The 150m long suspension bridge had a weight limit, and initial reports suggested that a large lorry had driven onto it when it collapsed.


The head of the Haute-Garonne départment Georges Meric told AFP that three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, without saying what happened to the third.

Over 60 emergency workers were at the scene, he said, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the condition of the bridge.

Local authorities have urged people to stay away from the area and added that as a precaution the nearby Villemur suspension bridge has also been closed.