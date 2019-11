© USGS / Earthquake.usgs.gov

© USGS

A tsunami threat message was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) for all coasts within 300km of the epicenter, affecting a number of Indonesian islands within the hour. Residents were advised to remain alert and seek instructions from local authorities.The same area was struck by a 6.9 magnitude quake in July, with an earlier quake of 6.3 magnitude hitting the island of Ternate directly in March.