Two people in China have been diagnosed with plague, the latest cases of a disease more commonly associated with historical catastrophe.The latter form is perhaps the most famous, and was behind several pandemics including the Black Death of the late middle ages, which is estimated to have killed up to 60% of the European population.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, plague typically spreads to humans who have handled an infected animal or who have been bitten by a flea hosted by an infected animal. However, in the case ofPneumonic plague is highly contagious and is fatal if not treated quickly with antibiotics.The World Health Organization (WHO) said it understood that close contacts were being screened and managed. "The [Chinese] National Health Commission are implementing efforts to contain and treat the identified cases and increasing surveillance," said Fabio Scano, of WHO China.It is not the first time in recent history that China has dealt with cases of plague.According to the CDC, plague - largely of, including northern Arizona, southern Colorado and southern Oregon. In 2014 there were 16 cases and four deaths in the US, including that of a man from Utah thought to have come into contact with an infected flea or dead animal.The WHO reported 3,248 cases and 584 deaths from plague worldwide between 2010 and 2015In 2017 Madagascar had an outbreak of plague, with 2,348 cases and 202 deaths, of which 1,791 cases were pneumonic plague.This year in Mongolia a couple died from plague apparently after eating raw marmot kidney, triggering a six-day quarantine in the region.