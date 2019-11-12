Only Banks, Corbyn and John McDonnell signed the motion, but with a quick glance at world events, we're beginning to wonder if they were just ahead of the curve."That this House is appalled, but barely surprised, at the revelations in M15 files regarding the bizarre and inhumane proposals to use pigeons as flying bombs;
recognises the important and live-saving role of carrier pigeons in two world wars and wonders at the lack of gratitude towards these gentle creatures;
and believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again."
Times diarist, Patrick Kidd, reminded us of the motion.
An old rumour might explain his stance.
But support for the asteroid seemed stronger than you'd expect.
These guys can stand down. We won't be needing them.
