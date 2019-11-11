As much as 20 centimetres of snow fell in southern Alberta this weekend.The wintry storm meant snowfall warnings were issued for large parts of the province. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Environment Canada had lifted most warnings, and all were cleared by the evening.City crews were busy plowing Calgary streets, although despite the heavy snowfall, the city said it wasn't anticipating a snow route parking ban.In general, Calgarians took the snowfall in stride."It's here, I'm from Calgary. It comes. It goes," said John Chandler as he paused from clearing sidewalks in Garrison Woods with a snowblower."I'm very glad that it's nice, light and fluffy, because I would be having a problem with it other than that."Others said they look forward to warm vacations this time of the year."Personally I don't love the snow, we like warm weather, we're always going away during the winter to get away from the snow," said Ella Palter.She said her family's destination of choice is Palm Springs.