"How can you fear those few millions, the majority of them are moderates and they have few terrorists, while you support those terrorists directly in tens of thousands at least and maybe hundreds of thousands in Syria and you don't fear that they're going to go back to your country?"

"Let's say that sending those Syrians and other refugees is dangerous, the most dangerous [for] Europe is to support the terrorists in Syria, this is the most dangerous part."

"Actually, the relation between Erdogan and the EU is two ways: they hate him but they want him."

In an exclusive interview with RT's Afshin Rattansi, Syrian President Bashar Assad saidThe Syrian leader argued that the primary concern for Europe should not be the Syrian refugees which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now threatens to release to Europe,Assad told Afshin Rattansi that while there might be some extremists among those who fled the war-torn country, the majority of the refugees do not pose any acute threat, as opposed to hardened jihadists who may turn on their patrons.The relationship between Europe and Turkey is love-hate, Assad said. He noted that although the EU "hates" the Turkish leader, European nations cannot but listen to what he has to say.