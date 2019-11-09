Earth Changes
Successive Arctic plunges could bring North America to its knees
Electroverse
Thu, 07 Nov 2019 08:08 UTC
According to latest GFS runs, temperature departures of 20C below the seasonal average will infect ALL of the central & eastern United States for long spells over the next two weeks, with only a pocket to the far-west spared.
The Arctic cold looks set to really take grip during the early part of next week (Nov 11 & 12).
The fronts will also deliver heavy, potentially record-breaking early-season snow to many.
The Northeast looks set to bore the brunt, with up to 30 cm (11.8 inches) accumulating here — but there are even some super-rare flurries showing-up in southern Georgia into Alabama, too.
And Canada won't be missing out, not by any means.
Bone-chilling lows and widespread snows are also forecast north of the border.
This all serves as yet more evidence of the lower-latitudes COOLING, and cooling fast.
Yes, a few far-northern areas like Alaska and the Arctic are warming -slightly- but 1) no one lives up there so quite frankly, who cares, and 2) as NASA succinctly identify in their 'Maunder Minimum Temperature Reconstruction Map (below), these regions are expected to warm during periods of global cooling, as are the North Atlantic, Iceland and the southern tip of Greenland.
And regarding any Arctic sea ice melt -and the potential consequences for sea level rise- again, a non-issue. At least 90% of the planet's ice is safely locked up in Antarctica which, for as long as we can tell, has been steadily advancing, comfortably offsetting the comparatively tiny losses observed at its northern cousin.
Scientists have long-understood that studying the jet stream is key to understanding weather and climate, but to properly study the jet stream attention must turn to the sun — something not so widely perceived.
Low solar activity disrupts that band of meandering air flowing some 6 miles above our heads, reverting its usual tight Zonal flow to a weak Meridional one. This wavy flow diverts cold Arctic air to the lower-latitudes -where us humans reside- and shifts warm Tropical air north.
Well, Greenland's cold temperatures didn't up and vanish, they didn't escape Earth's atmosphere and leak into space — they were simply diverted south by a wavy jet stream.
It is THIS mechanism which fully explains the far-northern-latitudes experiencing pockets of anomalous heat of late, and conversely the lower-latitudes suffering record-breaking cold.
We've known the basics for decades -as the below article from 1975's Science Mag would indicate- but as they clash with the modern AGW consensus, they've conveniently been forgotten.
the weakest of the past 200 years," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
