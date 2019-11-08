© Global Look Press / Xinhua / Wang Yiou

Russia's Federal Tax Service (FNS) has questioned data used by the World Bank in its assessment of the country for its Doing Business index, stating that the Bank's data is very inconsistent with findings of independent experts.The recently released rating placed Russia into 28th place among 190 countries. The country has improved its results compared to the previous year - when it came in 31st - but the new rating has raised a few questions at Russia's tax service.The FNS questioned accuracy of data used by the index's creators - at least, in its fiscal part - stating that the World Bank's figures are very different from the findings of independent experts."The rating's findings are very inconsistent with the data from independent experts, as well as with the surveys, conducted by the Russian businesses," FNS told RIA Novosti.The FNS' own data - collected in accordance with the World Bank's standards - shows even shorter times, merely 10 hours a year for a business to file a tax report.Apart from that, the World Bank's assessment did not take into account Russia's efforts to facilitate the tax report filing process, as well as digitization of registering businesses. Over 50 percent of new companies in the country are getting registered online, the FNS said."The FNS has very positive experience in working with the World Bank and is well aware that its specialists have in-depth expertise and knowledge of the world's best practices. Yet, we regret the lack of meaningful professional dialogue and the secretiveness of the Doing Business team's representatives regarding the taxation," the tax administration said.