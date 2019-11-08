Earth Changes
Hundreds of flood warnings in force across England as country endures month's worth of rain
Evening Standard
Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:37 UTC
A total of 125 red flood warnings and a further 118 amber flood alerts stretch from Sunderland in the north to the Isle of Wight in the south.
The flash flooding caused by torrential downpours is expected to spark more misery for commuters and residents.
Five 'severe' warnings are active and relate to towns and villages surrounding the River Don which are in immediate risk.
The river in Doncaster burst its banks yesterday and will reach its highest recorded level today, forecasters predict.
Areas such as Barnby Dun, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site will receive severe flooding.
Doncaster Council has warned some residents to evacuate their homes because the River Don is breaching its banks near St Oswald Church at Kirk Sandall.
The council tweeted: "There is a Severe Flood Warning in place for Sandal Grove, Old Kirk Sandall.
"Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately."
Northern Rail said that, due to heavy flooding, there would be "severe disruption" to their network.
An Environment Agency (EA) rain gauge showed Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in of rain yesterday - the highest total of anywhere across England.
The average monthly rainfall total for the region at this time of year, is 3.5in.
Homes were evacuated and cars submerged in water were abandoned.
Thirty-five homes were cleared out as a precaution in Mansfield after a mudslide on Thursday night.
See here for rest of article.
Additional reporting by PA Media
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 6.5-magnitude quake hits 167 km SSW of Ndoi Island, Fiji
- Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to lengthen school day by three hours
- Lightning bolt kills 6, injures 11 in Uganda
- Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov is still not acting very alien
- Hundreds of flood warnings in force across England as country endures month's worth of rain
- Video shows man viciously attacked by pack of 5 dogs in Miami-Dade, Florida
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Assange lawyers' links to US govt & Bill Browder raises questions
- New revelations about life on the edge of the Roman empire
- Timelapse shows impressive explosion from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano
- Woman dies after being bitten by dog in Suffield, Connecticut
- Was the Neanderthal extinction caused by human diseases?
- Many imperial Romans had roots in the Middle East
- 'They should be out there playing in the fields': Animal rights activists abuse blind man for having guide dog
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: True state of renewable energy globally
- Hypocrisy: So much for 'whistleblower' coverage at ABC and CBS
- Video shows Greek factory torn apart by destructive tornado
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in northern Iran kills at least 5, injures 300
- Flashback: MI6 officer with pornographic images of children on work computer had charges dropped
- 'Sadistic': Colorado sheriff's office sued after video shows woman being tasered while restrained
- Sen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to lengthen school day by three hours
- Flashback: MI6 officer with pornographic images of children on work computer had charges dropped
- US increases funding to White Helmets who are persecuting Syrian Christians in Idlib
- Flashback: Royal cover-up: Heavily redacted 2009 police interview with pedophile celebrity Jimmy Savile was sent to Buckingham Palace for vetting
- Watch Russian & Egyptian soldiers take turns downing US & British drones
- Best of the Web: The run on the dollar: Is it due to panic or greed?
- Vive la France! Macron's self-serve negotiations a big disappointment to EU
- Emails reveal alleged whistleblower Ciaramella worked with anti-Trump dossier hoaxer in Obama administration
- Iran confirms it prevented IAEA inspector from accessing uranium facility
- Scalise: House Dems' impeachment inquiry is 'Soviet-style'
- Sanders: US should rejoin Iran nuclear deal; GOP hawks opt for escalation response
- Facebook ordered to produce Zuckerberg emails, having stonewalled California privacy probe
- Syrian army regains control of Hasaka's Molla Abbas oil field
- Leaked video shows US weapons arriving for 'Saudi-led' coalition fighting rebels in Yemen
- Erdogan says Turkey captured Baghdadi's sister and wife in Syria - UPDATE
- 'I served in the war she championed!' Tulsi & The View's Behar face off in tense exchange over Clinton & 'Russian asset' smears
- Best of the Web: Transcript of US ambassador to Ukraine reveals leaked 'smoking gun' testimony based on hearsay & 'fake news' media
- Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector as it restarts uranium enrichment
- Ukraine joining NATO would take world dangerously close to nuclear war
- SOTT Focus: Russiagate is a Cult, Complete with Unquestionable Doctrine, Dissent-Shaming, and Us-vs-Them Cosmology
- Assange lawyers' links to US govt & Bill Browder raises questions
- 'They should be out there playing in the fields': Animal rights activists abuse blind man for having guide dog
- Hypocrisy: So much for 'whistleblower' coverage at ABC and CBS
- 'Sadistic': Colorado sheriff's office sued after video shows woman being tasered while restrained
- Celebrity Emma Watson finally reveals her date and it is none other than... Herself?!
- Best of the Web: REBUTTAL: Bill Maher's Transgender Period Lies! | Louder with Crowder
- Democrat-controlled Tucson rejects plan to be a sanctuary city in order to beat the system
- Massive 'marijuana' shipment confiscated by NYPD is actually legal hemp: business owner
- Las Vegas bans homeless people from sleeping on the streets
- Will bitcoin save the world from 'highly aggressive weaponized US-dollar Empire'? Keiser Report explores
- Dershowitz still lobbying for Israeli criminal Dan Gertler, pillager of of the Congo
- Looper: Firefighter chief in tiny Siberian village suspected of five arson attacks 'to check brigade's preparedness'
- Saying 'blind spot' is ableist, not inclusive enough - say power-hungry liberals
- Florida school's resource officer arrested after video shows him slamming 15-year-old girl to ground
- Sanity prevails: 7-year-old at center of Texas transgender custody battle opts to attend school as a boy
- Airport pages "Epstein Coverup": Viral meme spreading across social media keeps Epstein story going
- 80-year-old Israeli Rabbi beaten by right-wing Israeli settlers for trying to protect Palestinian farmers
- Mexico's week of bloodshed: What is going on?
- It's taking off: PewDiePie highlights viral 'Epstein didn't kill himself' meme
- LGBT rainbow poppy causes controversy; critics say it disrespects veterans
- New revelations about life on the edge of the Roman empire
- Was the Neanderthal extinction caused by human diseases?
- Many imperial Romans had roots in the Middle East
- Murderous meteorites in history: The sky is falling every day, but how many people get hit each year?
- Living Under the Spectre of Hyperinflation: 1923 Weimar and Today
- North African Paleolithic populations mostly replaced during migration period
- Archaeologists discover a lost Florida island settlement
- America Before by Graham Hancock - Book review
- DNA tests confirm one-legged skeleton found under Russian park's dance floor is Napoleon's 'lost general'
- Missing WWII submarine found in 'fantastic condition'
- Humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
- Gorbachev's key role must not be lost in 'deluge of sentimentalizing' on 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
- Ancient 70-mile-long wall found in Western Iran
- Neanderthals were able to control fire
- Bronze Age ring cairn monument discovered in England
- A World Split Apart: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West
- Staffordshire hoard revealed to be most important Anglo-Saxon find in history
- The last Neanderthal eagle talon necklace found in Spain
- Erika the Red: Were Viking women warriors?
- The CIA's secret mind control quest: Torture, LSD and a 'poisoner in chief'
- Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov is still not acting very alien
- Permafrost coastlines' contribution to climate change possibly underestimated
- Phillip E. Johnson's seminal book 'Darwin on Trial' is as fresh and relevant as ever
- China begins research on 6G telecoms technology
- AI failures will be 'CATASTROPHIC' for humanity - tech entrepreneur tells Boom Bust
- 'Largest trove of mammoths bones ever found', unearthed in central Mexico
- Fossil discovery reveals apes first walked upright on two legs in Europe, not Africa
- The quest for the perfect ketone by the keto diet's most controversial champion
- Scientists probe the limits of ice
- There's something strange going on inside Neptune
- As if listening to you have sex wasn't bad enough, Siri and Alexa can also be hijacked by LASERS, researchers find
- The Universe may be a giant loop
- To survive in the human gut, bacteria need genetic 'passcode'
- Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jump
- China may establish Earth-Moon economic zone for space travel and lunar experiments
- Dead Zone? Area with no life found on Earth
- Toronto of the future: Google-affiliated Sidewalk Labs leaked document reveals company's early vision for data collection, tax powers, criminal justice
- SOTT Focus: Richard Dawkins and Half a Wing
- Worldwide observations confirm nearby 'lensing' exoplanet
- Russia considers joining China's hunt for gravitational waves in space
- 6.5-magnitude quake hits 167 km SSW of Ndoi Island, Fiji
- Lightning bolt kills 6, injures 11 in Uganda
- Hundreds of flood warnings in force across England as country endures month's worth of rain
- Video shows man viciously attacked by pack of 5 dogs in Miami-Dade, Florida
- Timelapse shows impressive explosion from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano
- Woman dies after being bitten by dog in Suffield, Connecticut
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: True state of renewable energy globally
- Video shows Greek factory torn apart by destructive tornado
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in northern Iran kills at least 5, injures 300
- Changes in high-altitude winds over the South Pacific produce long-term effects
- Bitter blast of Arctic air sends temperatures plunging from Montana to Texas
- Second whale in 2 weeks washes up in Humboldt County, Oregon
- Up to 80cm of fresh snowfall hits the Alps
- 16 hours of heavy incessant snowfall in Kashmir valley with 7 people killed - up to 4 feet of snow
- Best of the Web: You've been lied to: Walrus suicide NOT caused by climate change as Attenborough story quietly revised. What else is a lie?
- Severe drought in Zimbabwe has killed 105 elephants in 2 months
- Late snow surprises travellers at Mt Hotham, Victoria, Australia
- Late spring snow blankets parts of Tasmania a week after bushfires raged
- Heavy rain, landslides and floods leave communities cut off in Montenegro
- 'Super cooled' ice ball phenomenon covers swathes of beach in Finland
- Big boom, bright streak of light across the sky over Pacific Northwest was a meteor
- ANOTHER one! Chelyabinsk-sized asteroid skims Earth, third close fly-by in 5 days
- Loud house-shaking boom rattles residents in Wichita, Kansas
- Doorbell camera captures 'huge' meteor fireball over Southern California
- Yet another asteroid just skimmed Earth - ONE day after it was discovered
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Grimsby, England residents report late-night 'deafening bang'
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- Scientists discover new HIV strain, first in nearly two decades
- Fatty liver isn't just the result of too much alcohol. Here's how to prevent it
- CDC petitioned to admit they accept corporate money
- Does Jordan Peterson's carnivore diet work?
- Deep sleep can rewire the anxious brain
- Several reasons why a low-carb or ketogenic diet can improve your mental health
- Counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl are killing Americans
- Yes, you can catch insanity
- Massive hummus recall in UK over salmonella fears
- Lard rated one of the top 10 healthiest foods
- Cancer cases in India spike by over 300% in 1 year, new govt data shows
- 1 dead, 8 others hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef
- Lion's Mane Mushroom proven to reduce anxiety and depression
- The Pill Pitch
- Let them eat steak: Hold the shame, red meat is not bad for you or climate change
- Itchy skin conditions and mental health are linked, and we need to talk about it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #35 - Organic Hemp Farming and More with Dave & Erica of Highlander CBD Farms
- Synthetic biology poses greater threat than old-school GMOs
- New data shows DNA from aborted fetal cell lines in vaccines
- Waves of fluid bathe the sleeping brain, perhaps to clear waste
- Being close to water is good for the mind, body and soul
- Neurofeedback training shown to rebalance brain circuits in those with depression
- Dia De Los Muertos: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead
- Caitlin Johnstone: Things are only going to get weirder
- Science as we know it can't explain consciousness
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
Quote of the Day
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
Recent Comments
I read a few months ago on this website i believe that the CDC also owns tons of patents on a lot of the vaccines out there. Imagine that
No plant should ever be illegal.
Quite recent history is incredibly twisted and cooked. This is the main problem with those authors writing about ancient civilisations. They...
Clash of cults. Trump Cult vs some other cult. Yay. Show goes on. I bet at the end they all drink together and laugh at idiocy of people.
Water contains the essence of all life, IMHO. Encoded in water is a coherent memory of form that coalesces and is fashioned into a diverse range...