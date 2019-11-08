© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

An elderly woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in Suffield Wednesday.Police said officers were called to 584 Thrall Avenue just before 3 p.m.D'Aleo was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., where she died.The dog, which police described as a male pitbull pointer mix, was quarantined.The case is under investigation.