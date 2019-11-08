canine attack
© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0
An elderly woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in Suffield Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to 584 Thrall Avenue just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim, 95-year-old Janet D'Aleo of Enfield, bleeding from life-threatening injuries.

D'Aleo was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., where she died.

The dog, which police described as a male pitbull pointer mix, was quarantined.

The case is under investigation.