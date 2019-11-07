A very dead, 35-foot gray whale is currently lying belly-up on the shoreline of Agate Beach in Patrick's Point State Park.Humboldt State University marine mammal expert Dawn Goley told the Outpost today that the dead whale was first reported yesterday morning.Goley said her team took measurements and samples of the adult whale yesterday afternoon and that nature will take care of the rest."Due to its state of decomposition we are not currently planning on conducting a necropsy," Goley said. "We have no plans for burial."