A fire brigade chief in a small Russian village is suspected of being behind a series of arson attacks since he took office just over two months ago. The fires were meant to test the efficiency of the brigade, according to rumors.The bizarre arson case that was made public this week happened in a village called Balyksa in Russia's Khakassia region in western Siberia. The small isolated community of less than 2,000 residents was hit by a string of inexplicable fires in the past two months. That is, they were inexplicable until law enforcement found proof that they were man-made.But it's the identity of the suspected perpetrator that made the case special. The arsons were pinned on none other than the chief of the village's fire brigade. The 26-year-old man was caught on a CCTV camera when he was setting on fire a wooden garage in late October, the local branch of the news program Vesti reported on Wednesday.The head of Khakasian firefighters confirmed that one of his subordinates was accused of five cases of arson, committed between August 30 and October 28. The official also said that the suspect was hired despite having a criminal conviction for theft, which poses a question of why the decision to give him the job was taken in the first place.