Communities have been cut off and dozens of homes damaged after flooding in Montenegro from 05 November, 2019.

The Ministry of Emergency Management in Montenegro reported that days of heavy rain in the country has caused flooding and landslides in the municipalities of Niksic and Kolasin, prompting dozens of interventions by protection and rescue services.

Roads have been blocked leaving communities cut off and dozens of homes flooded with water up to 1 metre deep. At least 8 people were evacuated on 06 November in the village of Broćanac Niksic.



News agency MINA reported that on 06 November as much as 104mm of rain fell in 6 hours in Kolasin, with 93mm recorded in Herceg Novi, 80mm in Niksic, 60mm in Podgorica and 57mm in Savnik during the same period. Several rivers have broken their banks, including the Zeta in Niksic.

Areas around the capital Podgorica were also affected, where roads were inundated and traffic severely affected. Flooding has also affected Mojkovac municipality, where local media reported that all rivers in the area have broken their banks. A landslide has also blocked a road between Mojkovac and Zablja.

Heavy rain is expected in neighbouring Albania over the coming days. Authorities in Montenegro say this could further complicate the situation and cause flooding of the Skadar Lake and the Bojana river on the border between the two countries.