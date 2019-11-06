schiphol
Schiphol Airport
The Dutch gendarmerie is investigating a "suspicious situation" on board an aircraft at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. Reports from inside the airport hint at an event with "major consequences for the population."

The gendarmerie announced that they were investigating the situation at around 7.30 local time. According to De Telegraaf, Dutch emergency management authorities issued a 'Grip 3 report,' a procedure usually initiated in case of "an incident or serious event with major consequences for the population."

Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, are arriving at the scene, and several departure gates have reportedly been locked down. Photos shared on social media show areas of the airport cordoned off with police tape.



