Fire in the sky! Meteor/fireball sightings and barely detected asteroid flybys surely got our attention this past month. What is the cosmos trying to tell us?

Ireland, Scotland, Portugal, US, Canada, and China were witness to some of the most important meteor sightings in October, while NASA was put to shame by so many undetected NEOs, making it clear that we are defenseless against a possible 'out of the blue' hit by one of these rocks.

Severe storms and floods continued to wreak havoc around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in Saudi Arabia, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, India, Japan and Spain.

Hurricane season continued with Japan seeing its strongest storm in 60 years with the arrival of super-typhoon Hagibis and Korea suffering the effects of typhoon Mitag. The UK and Ireland also saw torrential rains in advance of, and in the aftermath of, hurricane Lorenzo, which severely damaged the Azores on its path northward.

In the Philippines, several were killed and many injured as the country was hit by not one, but three earthquakes registering over M6 in a two week period.

Snow in October is now becoming the norm. So much for less ice at the poles, dying polar bears, and record heat. October left a month's worth of snow in the Southern Yukon; 10 inches of snow in Washington; unexpected cold and heavy snow in Texas as well as parts of Russia and Canada... and it's still Autumn.


