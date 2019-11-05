Tonga earthquake
© USGS
A strong earthquake has struck off Tonga, just 130km from Neiafu - the second-largest town.

The magnitude 6.6 quake happened at a depth of just over 10km on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey agency reports.

"A strong earthquake with shallow depth source location occurred 289km NNW from Nuku'alofa, Tonga," Seismology Fiji tweeted.

"However, it does not pose any immediate tsunami threat to the Fiji region."


The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says there is no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.