United Nations and private agencies are scaling up life-saving humanitarian operations in response to severe flooding across large parts of the Horn of Africa.Jens Laerke, the spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, says an estimated 220,000 of the more than half a million flood-affected people in Ethiopia are homeless., including internally displaced people, refugees and the host communities where they live," he said.Even before the rains began, Laerke says more than 3 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance. He says that number is likely to increase, especially as more than 60% of flood-affected counties are facing extreme levels of acute malnutrition.The United Nations says all four countries urgently need life-saving aid to recover from this disaster.Priority needs include food, water, shelter and health care services. Agencies warn the flooding is causing an upsurge in waterborne diseases, malaria and cholera. They say health promotion campaigns targeting flood-affected communities must be accelerated to prevent these illnesses from spreading.The United Nations is appealing to international donors for funds to support life-saving operations. A total assessment of needs has not yet been made. However, Laerke says the amount of money required will be substantial. For example, he said the U.N. estimates that South Sudan alone will require $35 million in emergency aid.Source: Voice of America