So far there aren't many pretty images, but here's what Courmayeur looked like this afternoon.Val Thorens, which is due to open in just under three weeks' time, posted the picture top at first light this morning, and the video below this afternoon.Currently there are 16 ski areas already open for winter 19-20 in the alps, most of them with glaciers.There have only been a few small snow storms, heaviest in the Central and Eastern Alps, over the past few months, so the forecast big accumulations will be welcomed by resorts already open once the weather clears, and those opening later this month.It is not just the Alps but also the Pyrenees getting lots of fresh snow. Resorts in the French Pyrenees, Andorra and Spain all report heavy snowfall too.which may be enough for the first areas to open in the coming week.Back in the Alps, Alpe d'Huez posted this image this afternoon.