Provinces of Semnan, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari have been affected by the incident for the past three days, Salimi regretted.So far, 175 people have received relief and rescue services in 14 cities and villages, he said, Mehr reported on Saturday.Additionally, water was pumped out of 39 flooded houses, he concluded.