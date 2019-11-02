© Reuters/Akhtar Soomro



"The elections of July 25 were fraud elections. We neither accept the results nor the government that came into power after those elections. We gave this government one year but now we cannot give them any more time."

"Gone are the days when one used to use Islam to gain power. This is a new Pakistan. Sit however long you want. When your food runs out, we will send more. But we will not give you an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance]."

Hardline Islamist cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman has presented Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with a two-day ultimatum, demanding his resignation and threatening continued demonstrations against the Khan government.Addressing a crowd of anti-government protesters in Islamabad on Friday - many from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Party - Rehman stated "the Gorbachev of Pakistan must go," calling Khran a traitor and a puppet.Leaving Lahore on Wednesday and reaching Pakistan's capital the next day,Rehman said:vowing to keep the demonstrators supplied with food as long as they remained in the capital to express their discontent peacefully, but assured the leaders of the march that their actions would not win concessions from the government.Khan told a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan: