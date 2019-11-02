Flooding in Maritime Region, Togo, late October 2019.
© United Nations Resident Coordinator in Togo
Heavy rain in Togo and Benin during October caused the Mono river to overflow from around 23 October, 2019.

Levels of the Mono river at Athiémé in Benin jumped from 7.8 metres on 19 October 2019 to 8.5 metres on 23 October. Satellite images show around 4,000 hectares of land are under water in areas around either side of the border between the 2 countries.

In Togo areas of Maritime Region, in particular Lacs prefecture, are worst hit. Around 2,000 households (8,000 people) are thought to be affected in the region.

In Benin, flooding has affected the districts of Athiémé, Grand-Popo and Lokossa in Mond department. In Athiémé, flooding has affected 31,482 people from 9,258 households. Roads and public buildings have been flooded. Four health centres in the area are inaccessible after flood water blocked roads.

Sixteen villages in Grand-Popo are flooded, affecting 994 households. In Lokossa around 2,500 households in the communities of Lokossa and Ouèdèmè-Adja are affected.

Agence Bénin Presse (ABP), official press agency of the government of Benin, reported that the flooding was exacerbated by dam releases at Nangbéto and Anié in the Plateaux Region of Togo. Several small tributaries of the Mono have also flooded.

© UNITAR-UNOSAT.
Flooding in Togo and Benin, as of 26 October 2019. Red denotes flood water.
