© United Nations Resident Coordinator in Togo



Social Media

Togo-#Inondations : "Il est important de répondre à la crise actuelle. Mais il est tout aussi important de se projeter dans le long terme avec des programmes de relèvement des populations : prévention des risques et adaptation aux #ChangementsClimatiques"-@aliouMdia pic.twitter.com/PHJmxr4tcn — Pnud Togo (@PnudTogo) October 25, 2019



Heavy rain in Togo and Benin during October caused the Mono river to overflow from around 23 October, 2019.In Togo areas of Maritime Region, in particular Lacs prefecture, are worst hit. Around 2,000 households (8,000 people) are thought to be affected in the region.In Benin, flooding has affected the districts of Athiémé, Grand-Popo and Lokossa in Mond department. In Athiémé, flooding has affected 31,482 people from 9,258 households. Roads and public buildings have been flooded. Four health centres in the area are inaccessible after flood water blocked roads.Sixteen villages in Grand-Popo are flooded, affecting 994 households. In Lokossa around 2,500 households in the communities of Lokossa and Ouèdèmè-Adja are affected.Agence Bénin Presse (ABP), official press agency of the government of Benin, reported that the flooding was exacerbated by dam releases at Nangbéto and Anié in the Plateaux Region of Togo. Several small tributaries of the Mono have also flooded.