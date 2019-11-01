© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Isabel Infantes



Fresh laws on possessing the most serious material that glorifies or encourages terrorism.

Improving communications and co-working between MI5 and counter-terrorism police officers working on the same investigation.

Improving facilities for translating communications received from foreign security and intelligence services.

Increasing flexibility of the emergency response to marauding terrorist attacks.

Improving communications between the Met police and the London Ambulance Service.

Enhancing the first aid capabilities and equipment of either police officers generally or certain categories of officers.

The suspension of priority MI5 investigations into the ringleader of the London Bridge attacks before the atrocity is a matter of "legitimate public concern", the chief coroner for England and Wales has said.In his Prevention of Future Deaths report, published on Friday, Mark Lucraft QC also suggested that further measures should be introduced to reduce the risk of rental vehicles being used in terrorist attacks.During the inquests, which concluded on 28 June after more than seven weeks of harrowing evidence, lawyers for the victims argued that valuable intelligence could have been lost as a result of the suspensions.Lucraft's report raises a number of other concerns about the actions of the security services before the attacks, as well as the response by emergency services on the night.The chief coroner's recommendations included:In relation to the risk of rental vehicles being used in terrorist attacks, the chief coroner said possible measures included introducing a scheme for real-time reporting of rentals and automated checking of the results against lists of subjects of interest.At the conclusion of the inquest in June, Lucraft said he was "not persuaded" that the authorities had missed clues that could have helped thwart the atrocity, although the families voiced their disagreement. But he did criticise the failure to erect protective barriers on the bridge to thwart a vehicle attack three months after an attack on Westminster Bridge.In Friday's report, he highlighted the need for greater awareness around protective security, including the introduction of legal obligations, if necessary.Helen Boniface, a senior associate at Hogan Lovells, who represented six families in the inquest, said: "Given the real risk of future deaths, we hope that the government, police, ambulance service and all other organisations named will now respond fully and ultimately implement effective measures in a timely fashion to address all issues that have been identified."Those killed by Butt, Zaghba and Rachid Redouane, 30, were Chrissy Archibald, 30, from Canada; Sébastien Bélanger, 36, from France; Kirsty Boden, 28, from Australia; Ignacio Echeverría, 39, from Spain; James McMullan, 32, from Brent, north-west London; Alexandre Pigeard, 26, a French national; Xavier Thomas, 45, a French national; and Sara Zelenak, 21, an Australian national.