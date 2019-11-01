



A horrifying tragedy has occurred in an Arctic Russian city, when a local man sneaked into a daycare center and knifed a six-year-old boy in his bed. Some reports suggest the perpetrator was having a psychotic episode at the time.The shocking killing happened on Thursday in, located in the Nenets autonomous region. According to local law enforcement, the killer made his way into a daycare centerwhen he committed the gruesome crime.While few details of the incident were immediately available, some tabloid reports indicate that the perpetrator was acting on a violent delusion. According to a source cited by Life.ru, the manif he killed the boy and that he obliged by slashing the poor child's throat.The news channel Baza reports that the killer. Some sources say he was under the influence of something other than alcohol when he was arrested.The attacker, identified as Denis Pozdeev, reportedly hasand was sentenced to a fine."A private security firm has a standing contract, as is required," the deputy governor of the Nenets Autonomous Region told journalists adding that "the guard was on-site."Some reports said the security had mistaken the assailant for one of the parents; obviously, this explanation is unlikely to go down well, under the circumstances.The official, Natalya Sidorova, added she had no words to express "all the terror and pain" that she believed she shared with every resident of the city. "Naryan-Mar, a quiet and calm place, is shocked by this tragedy," she said.