After above average temperatures for most of October in the Croatian capital Zagreb, and an October record recorded on Sljeme,According to data from the DHMZ weather station at Puntijarka, 4 cm of snow fell on Thursday on the Sljeme peak. With temperatures hovering around 0 °C and snow on the ground,Snow on Sljeme is not unusual for this time of year, but what has been unusual was the warm weather during the month. From 12-28 October, overnight temperatures did not drop below 8 °C on the mountain and there were three days in a row when temperatures were more than 21 °C, which had not happened since measurements begun in 1981. The 23rd of October was a new October record when the weather station at Puntijarka on the mountain recorded 22.7 °C.The snow covering will not last long however with temperatures set to slowly rise again thanks to a southerly wind approaching.Ski Resort Sljeme (Skijalište Sljeme) posted a video of the snow on their Facebook page this morning.