Eight persons were reportedly killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola districts of Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra, informed the police here on Thursday.On Wednesday, in Yavatmal district, lightning struck Gajanan Baliram Pimple (28),a resident of Lonbehal village in the Arni tehsil, while he was standing under a tree.In Amravati district, three persons got electrocuted after lightning struck at them when they were standing under a tree.The deceased were identified as Sayyad Nuruddin Sayyad Badryoyaddin (56), Shobha Sanjay Gathe (45) and Sonali Gajanan Bobde (34).