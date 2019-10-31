© Global Look Press / Impact Photos / Janet Wishnetsky



Network of evil

Arrived on refugee wave

A criminal gang notorious for its brutality is gaining a foothold in major Swedish cities, police have warned. The drug-traffickers and people-smugglers from Nigeria are known for using "black magic" to coerce people into crime.and is now coming to the city of Uppsala in the latest concerning development, local police have said."Unfortunately, we see signs of that," Jale Poljarevius, a local police spokesman told the Swedish SVT broadcaster. So far, it is mostly about drug trafficking and prostitution - yet, the "black magic" footprint of the gang is already clearly visible.Now, the police fear that the group's rise in the city would lead to a wave of gang violence, as it will have to fight for its place in the sun in an already extremely crowded criminal environment. "There is a lot of cocaine but not so many users so the market is quite saturated. It would lead to violence rather than cooperation," the police spokesman said.Uppsala appears to be just the latest battleground for the gang that has already entrenched itself in other major cities like Gothenburg, or Sweden's capital of Stockholm. In early October, the Swedish media reported thatA 179-page lawsuit filed with the Gothenburg District Court says that "the organization is estimated to have sold drugs worth a total of 112 million Swedish Krona ($11.51 million) ... amounting to approximately 42 kilograms of cocaine, 50 kilograms of heroin and 40 kilograms of heroin/cocaine mix," Expressen newspaper reports.Around the same time, the Swedish prosecutors admitted that the group has also long been active in Stockholm.a local police spokesman Lennart Karlsson, told the Ekot newspaper."People ... [are] told to come there and get contacts to get a job. The Black Axe members hang out outside and [recruit] them," Karlsoon explains.In their methods, the criminals heavily rely on juju - a Nigerian version of the voodoo magic - as they perform rituals and then convince their exploitation victims - mostly migrants -. But they do not shy away from more "traditional" blackmail methods involving kidnappings and killings.In early September, a man of Nigerian origin was arrested in Stockholm's Arlanda airport as he tried to smuggle 70 capsules of heroin and cocaine in his body. He told the investigators that he was forced to act as a drug courier by the Black Axe after they killed his father and threatened to also kill his mother in his native Nigeria."They threaten but we also know that they simply murder people. However, there is no indication that this happened in Sweden. Yet, it did happen in their home country [Nigeria] and in other countries where the network is established," Prosecutor Karolina Lindekrantz told the Swedish media.Over the years,, where the group has held an iron grip on the local Nigerian community since after 2005, and runs large-scale smuggling operations as well as millions of dollars-worth money laundering and fraud schemes.However, the gang's taking root in Europe is relatively recent. Stemming from a nationalist student movement that turned into a ruthless organized group after the 1980 military coup in Nigeria, the group gained power through terror tactics in that and other nations - but did not gain a foothold in the EU until 2015.Now Swedish media describes it as a business-like, tech-savvy organization, excelling at modern technologies and keeping a low profile to stay largely below the police radar."In my opinion, it is one of the world's most effective crime syndicates," Stockholm police spokesman Karlsoon has admitted. "So, unfortunately for us, they [will] probably have a pretty bright future."