The Department of Defense has published drone footage of the US special forces raid that allegedly killed the leader the Islamic State terrorist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as well as additional details of the mission.Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie described the operation at a Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday, issuing a brief black and white video clip which appears to show US forces closing in on Baghdadi's compound.Knowing his capture was imminent, Baghdadi fled into tunnels adjacent to the compound, where he detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two of his own children., but were overcome by the ground troops and their air support, which included attack helicopters, drones and fighter jets. Calls for peaceful surrender were ignored, McKenzie noted, but two surviving fighters were eventually taken into custody.The terrorist leader was "brought to justice" after "an intense inter-agency effort," McKenzie said, adding "we developed an execution level plan designed to capture or kill him and started preparing a special operations team for the mission."With the kill-capture mission complete, US forces then leveled Baghdadi's facility using standoff munitions, turning the compound into "a parking lot with large potholes." Baghdadi's remains were recovered for DNA testing, which confirmed his identity, and buried at sea within 24 hours of the raid.