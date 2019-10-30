The Fort Worth Fire Department said it happened just after 6 a.m. near a gas station on Shadydell Drive and Boat Club Rad.
The parking lot that is shared by the gas station and a strip center now has a hole that's about 15 feet wide and 3 feet deep, said Fort Worth FD spokesman Mike Drivdahl.
Surveillance video shows the moment lightning struck a gas station parking lot in Fort Worth. The strike left a hole in the area.— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 30, 2019
FOR MORE: https://t.co/SISkS49Bjf pic.twitter.com/VBGqTXyKb4
15x15 hole in parking lot cause by lightning strike this morning. Crews have stabilized the incident. No injuries. #FWFDLightningStrike Boat Club and Shadydelll. pic.twitter.com/0bheQH8yu5— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) October 30, 2019
Debris was found about 75 feet away from the hole, Drivdahl said.
He said it's fortunate that it happened early in the morning because there were not many people on the road and no one was hurt.