The landslide occurred in the Perené district, Chanchamayo province, late on 25 October, 2019. A short burst of heavy rain caused the landslide, sending mud, fallen trees and debris from surrounding hillsides onto the houses below.
Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) said a total of 5 people suffered injuries, 3 of which were serious. INDECI transferred the victims to nearby hospitals. Around 30 people were evacuated to safe areas.
Military personnel, including engineers, have been deployed to help with repairs and clean-up operations.
LO ÚLTIMO | Una niña murió tras el derrumbe de un cerro en Perené ► https://t.co/xqWoeDOgrG pic.twitter.com/hSREh4x9po— Canal N (@canalN_) October 26, 2019
Social Media
Personal del @EjercitoPeru de la Compañía de Intervención Rápida para Desastres del Batallón de Ingeniería de Construcción N° 3, se desplazó ayer hacia el distrito de Perené para apoyar a la población afectada por deslizamiento. #SiemprePorElPerú pic.twitter.com/qLhAqNQfz0— MINDEF PERU (@MindefPeru) October 27, 2019