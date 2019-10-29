Society's Child
Germany: Tunisian migrant rams his wife with a car and decapitates her in broad daylight
Voice of Europe
Mon, 28 Oct 2019 15:39 UTC
The 34-year-old North African migrant first slammed into his 31-year-old wife and mother of two with his Audi before he crashed into a wall, leaped out of the vehicle, and began hacking her to death with an ax as onlookers took video, Bild reports.
According to reports from various news outlets, it emerged relatively earlier that the alleged murderer was born in Germany but had a "migration background". However, later reports identified the man as a Tunisian.
The alleged murderer is said to have been angry with his wife for "domestic" reasons. Eyewitnesses have reported that the murder screamed, "You will not cheat on me anymore!" before butchering her to death.
A gruesome video, taken by a local resident from a neighboring house, depicts a dark-haired man in a black tracksuit repeatedly striking a person lying on the ground with an ax. The black Audi, spewing smoke from the crash, can also be seen in the video clip.
In another video clip, two members of the forensic team can be seen working next to the body. Next to the deceased women lie the murder weapons, a short-handled ax and a butcher's knife.
West Hessen police - instead of informing the public about the crime - have threatened individuals with criminal proceedings if they share the video.
In response to the threats police made by police, German MP and AfD party member Petr Bystron took to Twitter to say: "Please stop scaring the citizens of this country by threatening them with criminal prosecution, and just concern yourself with the real criminals in this country. This is simply not bearable anymore!"
The attack follows a similar incident in August, where a Syrian migrant hacked a man to death with a Samurai sword in broad daylight in the middle of the street in Stuttgart.
Comment: More details from RT:
A demented husband in Limburg, Germany hacked off his estranged wife's head with an ax, after crushing her with his car. The heinous murder was the second shocking crime to hit the quiet city this month.
The 31-year-old victim was out for a walk when she was rammed by the suspect, who reportedly dragged her nearly 30 meters (98 feet) until his vehicle hit the wall of a house. The cold-blooded killer then got out of his car, retrieved an ax from the trunk, and proceeded to savagely hack at woman's body. German media reports say that the maniac struck his wife five times, severing her head. A video that was later scrubbed from the internet due to its extremely graphic nature shows people driving by the scene as they scream in horror.
It's believed that the victim had recently separated from her deranged killer, and had moved, along with her two children, to a local women's shelter. Some reports have identified both the assailant and the victim as German citizens of Tunisian descent, but their nationalities have not been confirmed by the authorities.
The killer is said to have surrendered to police when they arrived at the scene. He remains tight-lipped, however, about why he carried out the disgusting murder.
Some criticized the German media coverage of the crime for avoiding sensitive social and cultural issues surrounding the unthinkable act. Alice Weidel, the Bundestag leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), mocked news outlets for tip-toeing around the assailant's Tunisian descent.
Another AfD member expressed disgust that such "horrors" could play out on the streets of Germany.
The brutal murder caught public and media attention as Germany struggles with its plan to assimilate the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers that have flocked to the country in recent years. The unspeakable crime comes less than a month after a man, who was originally from Syria, used a truck to plow into traffic in Limburg, injuring around 10 people.
Nice....