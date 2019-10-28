Yes, it's meant to almost be summer, less than two months till Christmas! But, as predicted by Snow Report SA on Friday, a flurry of snow has fallen in parts of South Africa overnight and this morning, 28 Oct 2019... with delighted South Africans sharing their photos and video of this fairly rare occurrence, to receive snow so late in the season.As parts of South Africa are battling heatwaves and drought, the Western Cape has instead been hit by cold fronts over the weekend... and