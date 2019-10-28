Two people were wounded by gunfire outside a mosque in the French town of Bayonne. Police have arrested a suspect, reportedly a military veteran in his eighties.The suspect is believed to be an 84-year-old military veteran, and reportedly has cancer.Citing an anonymous source, Reuters reported that the suspect had connections to the French right, and had been a political candidate for Marine Le Pen's National Rally party in provincial elections in 2015. Le Pen herself - a vocal critic of Islam - denounced the attack as an "unspeakable act absolutely contrary to all the values carried by our movement."