© Reuters/Brian Snyder



Former adviser to President Clinton Dick Morris said Sunday that Hillary Clinton most likely wants to get into the 2020 presidential race because she thinks "God put her on the Earth" to be president.The former adviser said he thinks Hillary Clinton is waiting for an opportunity to jump into the race and particularly for former Vice President Joe Biden to drop out.Hillary Clinton would replace Biden as the moderate candidate because voters would be looking for an alternative to the "leftist" Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Morris said."The question is are there enough moderates to beat Elizabeth Warren the leftist?" he asked.Rumors have circulated about Clinton entering the race, particularly among conservative outlets, as she tours to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women," which she wrote with her daughter. Some of her allies have discounted the rumors, saying they're "Bannon-created," referring to Stephen Bannon, the former adviser to President Trump.