Two people were killed and over a dozen injured in a shooting at an off-campus party near Texas A&M University-Commerce, near Greenville City, Texas, October 27, 2019
Gunfire has reportedly erupted at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a homecoming party near Greenville, Texas, that left at least two people dead and multiple injured.

A series of what appears to be gunshots can be heard ringing out in the background of a video, posted by Matt Howerton, reporter with WFAA, ABC-affiliated TV station in Dallas, Texas.

The jornalist reported that the incident forced those gathered at the vigil to flee in disarray, while he and his collegue scrambled to take cover in the nearby trees.

"We heard DOZENS of gunshots," he tweeted. It's unclear if anybody has been injured in the reported shootout.

The gunfire allegedly broke out in a parking lot of the park, that hosted a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at an unofficial homecoming party near Dallas, that saw a handgun-armed gunman opening fire on the revelers around midnight Saturday.


Diana Zoga, a reporter with KXAS-TV, posted a video of her bullet-ridden car on Twitter, noting that it appears that more than one gunman was invoveld in the incident.

"Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times," Zoga tweeted.


One of the two people who were killed at the party was identified as Kevin Berry, 23, a Dallas native and the father of two children. A vigil for Berry was set to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.

At least 16 people were injured in the attack. Police believe that the shooter, who sneaked into an off-campus venue, packed with over 700 people celebrating the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team's homecoming victory, through a back door, was aiming to kill just one person, with other victims being collateral damage.

"His first victim, we think, may have been his target victim and the rest of them are just random," Hunts County Sheriff Randy Meeks told media Sunday.

The shooter has not been identified and still remains at large.