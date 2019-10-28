© Global Look Press / Xinhua / Dan Tian



Gunfire has reportedly erupted at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a homecoming party near Greenville, Texas, that left at least two people dead and multiple injured.A series of what appears to be gunshots can be heard ringing out in the background of a video, posted by Matt Howerton, reporter with WFAA, ABC-affiliated TV station in Dallas, Texas.The jornalist reported that the incident forced those gathered at the vigil to flee in disarray, while he and his collegue scrambled to take cover in the nearby trees."We heard DOZENS of gunshots," he tweeted. It's unclear if anybody has been injured in the reported shootout.Diana Zoga, a reporter with KXAS-TV, posted a video of her bullet-ridden car on Twitter, noting that it appears that more than one gunman was invoveld in the incident."Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times," Zoga tweeted."His first victim, we think, may have been his target victim and the rest of them are just random," Hunts County Sheriff Randy Meeks told media Sunday.The shooter has not been identified and still remains at large.