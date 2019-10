Egypt and Israel are preparing for the onset of heavy rains and strong winds as a rare "medicane" barrels toward them.Up to 200 mm (nearly 8 inches) of rain is possible locally from Friday to late Saturday as the storm moves through the region, raising concerns for flash flooding.Northeastern Egypt, southern Israel, the Palestinian territories and the Sinai Peninsula are arid regions that receive an average of 10-20 mm (nearly half an inch to almost an inch) of rain in October. This stormCairo may fortunately miss the worst of the rainfall as the system moves past the city to the east.Cars drive on a flooded street following rainfall that led to traffic jam in the Heliopolis district in the Egyptian capital Cairo on October 22, 2019.Satellite imagery suggests current wind speeds upward of 20 mph at sea, and some models suggest that sustained wind speeds of 40 mph may be felt on shore early Saturday morning., according to a 2011 study They usually form during September and October when the waters in the Mediterranean Sea are warm. At the moment, 2016 study warns that climate change is expected to increase the probability of medicanes in future years as temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea continue to warm.