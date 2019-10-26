© Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP



The Insurance Council of Texas noted that the previous highest tornado-related loss occurred as the result of the Garland/Rowlett tornado of Dec. 26, 2015, which caused insured losses of $1.2 billion dollars. Sunday's tornadoes, however, extended over a wider geographic span impacting a variety of homes and commercial property, the ICT said.Commercial and business losses are still being estimated but ICT said it is thought thatwill be filed as a result of the Oct. 20 tornado outbreak.Clean up has already started in many areas to remove debris and damaged vehicles.The insurance industry mobilized claims operations centers in the field with Farmers, State Farm and USAA meeting customers in the Lowes parking lot on Forest Lane and Inwood Road while Allstate and Nationwide set up mobile operations on Forest and 635. Both mobile centers provide another way for customers to file claims and ask questions about the claims process.As roadways became passable, insurance agents and claims adjusters began inspecting homes and assessing damages. In many cases, adjusters were also providing preliminary additional living expense payments to customers giving some relief for residents needing temporary housing and clothing.The other Texas tornadoes had wind speeds ranging from 80 mph to 135 mph.Four people died late Sunday and early Monday in storms in Arkansas and Oklahoma.Source: ICT, Associated Press