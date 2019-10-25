A bird which is understood to be extremely rare in this part of the world have been spotted along the Navvy bank in Dundalk in recent times.According to Gerry O'Neill of Louth Bird News, the short-billed Dowitcher (pictured) has been seen around the docks in Dundalk and the Navvy Bank."This is probably only the fourth Irish record (of such a bird in the country) and has been very popular with birders coming from all parts of Ireland to see it."Gerry adds that it is likely the bird was swept across the Atlantic from the US by a recent hurricane.The bird is best looked for near high tide at Dundalk docks or the Navvy bank as the tide comes in."