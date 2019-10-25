Russian gun activist Maria Butina, who has spent over a year behind bars in the US, has finally left prison and is now expected to arrive in Russia on Saturday.Following her arrest, she spent nine months in custody, mostly in solitary confinement - a treatment that was described as exceedingly harsh and even amounting to torture - before pleading guilty to acting as a foreign agent without registration. The gun activist was eventually sentenced to 18 months in prison.Butina is being transferred from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a migrant center in Miami where she will board a plane to Moscow and arrive in the Russian capital on Saturday morning. The repatriation of Butina is being overseen by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), which did not provide any details on the matter, citing the need to protect "operational security.""We're glad that finally, after very long delays, the American justice [system] made the decision that we sought," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.Being in prison was hard for Maria both physically and psychologically, and the first thing she needs to do is rest and recover, her father, Valery Butin, told RT."Every single day of imprisonment for any person would have been a very severe psychological trauma," he said."Masha is a strong person; she never lost her fortitude even though she was held in solitary confinement for months. Nevertheless there are problems, for sure."The time in prison was not only hard for Maria, but for her family as well. Despite receiving the good news, there is still "uneasiness" in their hearts, her father said."I didn't know how we would get through this, but we did it. Our dream is to be together, this is our biggest dream - to meet Masha, hug her, to feel that she is here. To get the whole family back together," her mother Irina said.