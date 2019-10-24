© India Times

A hotheaded Brazilian tried to rid his garden of invading cockroaches — and inadvertently blew up his yard, according to a report.Cesar Schmitz, 48, attempted to obliterate the cockroaches Friday by pouring gasoline on his lawn and striking a match, which set off a massive explosion on the property in the southern city of Enéas Marques, according to footage obtained by FocusOn News.Home security footage showed Schmitz setting a match, which he throws in a hole in the lawn crawling with the pests.Within moments, the yard explodes, sending debris flying and his two panicked dogs running.