Physicists have published a new methodology that will surely delight hardcore science fiction fans: a how-to guide for finding wormholes, a theoretical structure that provides passage between different areas of spacetime.In theory, a wormhole could link together two parts of space at totally different points in time and regardless of the distance between them. However, reliable sci-fi plot device though they may be, no one knows if they really exist.However, don't get your hopes up about the prospect of time travel via wormhole just yet; study co-author Dr Dejan Stojkovic says that if wormholes even exist, then they're probably not as we've seen them on our screens.There's also a chance that using this methodology to locate wormholes could simply find other structures that might give rise to the same effects on nearby stars as wormholes do in theory.