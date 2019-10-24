It's been a snowy Wednesday for parts of the area, especially as you get closer to the mountains., as you can see in the photos below from Showdown ski area.Snow is still falling Wednesday afternoon, but the showers are weakening, and will die out Wednesday night. Our skies will be clearing out as well, and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.The clearing skies overnight will make way for a decent day Thursday. Times of sun and clouds are expected, and temperatures will climb to fairly comfortable levels, in the upper 40s to mid 50s.Wind will be on the breezy side, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. From there our weather becomes more active.