The body of a 75-year-old man who disappeared in the Arenys de Mar municipality during Spain's freak flash floods has been found.He was discovered on a beach near Arenys, Spain, this morning.He went missing as he went to move his car which had been swept away by a swollen river, yesterday.The man is the same civilian who emergency teams had searched for throughout the night, according to the regional Mossos d'Esquadra force. He was discovered on a beach near Arenys this morning.It has also emerged that a 52-year-old man died in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat southwest of Barcelona after being run over by a train in an incident blamed on the storms.Paramedics made an unsuccessful attempt to save his life. The exact circumstances of his death have yet to be made clear.Meanwhile a mother and her grown-up son whose prefab home was swept away by a swollen river in the village of Vilaverd near the east coast city of Tarragona, are feared dead. A helicopter has now been involved in the search for the family.Thousands of people in Catalonia have been left without electricity following torrential rain.Three workers were injured yesterday when a whirlwind uprooted their maintenance hut in the Ibizan holiday resort of Sant Antonio, coinciding with the UK school half-term holidays.An estimated 200 trees in the area were also uprooted.The bad weather also caused problems for planes leaving and trying to land at Palma Airport in Majorca, leading to some delays and diversions.This morning parts of the north-east province of Girona were on red alert, with local authorities warning the river Ter could overflow its banks and advising locals to exercise 'extreme caution'.The seven victims of last month's storms included a 66-year-old Dutchman whose body was found two days after he vanished on September 15 in Dolores in the province of Alicante.A British family told at the time how they had to be rescued by the army after becoming trapped in their holiday villa for 12 hours.